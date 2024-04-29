Applications invited for CM State Youth award

April 29, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The district administration has called for applications from youth aged between 15 and 35 who have been involved in social service for CM youth award.

According to a press release, the award entails recognition of three women and three men for work done towards social development. The chosen people will be felicitated during Independence Day celebrations and will receive ₹1 lakh, a certificate and a medal.

Those who are working in Central and State government institutions, public sector units, universities, colleges, and schools cannot apply for the award.

The applications will be received online only from May 1 and the last date to apply will be 4 p.m. on May 15. Visit http://www.sdat.tn.gov.in or contact 7401703474 for more details.