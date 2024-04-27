Applications invited for CM State Youth Award

April 27, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has called for applications from youth aged between 15 years (as on April 1, 2024) and 35 years (as on March 31, 2024) who have been involved in social service for the betterment of the society.

An official release said that the state government must be able to measure and find evidence of the social service offered by the individual. Those who are working in Central and State government institutions, public sector units, universities, colleges and schools cannot apply for the award. Further, the popularity of the individual with the people in the surrounding area will be taken into account for the award.

The applications will be received online only and from May 1, 2024 and the last date to apply will be 4 p.m. on May 15, 2024. Visit http://www.sdat.tn.gov.in or contact 7401703480 or 044-26644794 for more details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.