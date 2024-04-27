GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Applications invited for CM State Youth Award

April 27, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has called for applications from youth aged between 15 years (as on April 1, 2024) and 35 years (as on March 31, 2024) who have been involved in social service for the betterment of the society.

An official release said that the state government must be able to measure and find evidence of the social service offered by the individual. Those who are working in Central and State government institutions, public sector units, universities, colleges and schools cannot apply for the award. Further, the popularity of the individual with the people in the surrounding area will be taken into account for the award.

The applications will be received online only and from May 1, 2024 and the last date to apply will be 4 p.m. on May 15, 2024. Visit http://www.sdat.tn.gov.in or contact 7401703480 or 044-26644794 for more details.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.