ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for CIFNET courses

July 07, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Central Institute of Fisheries, Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET), has called for applications for residential trade courses for the academic year 2023-24. 

Applications are invited for vessel navigator and marine fitter trade courses approved by the Directorate General of Employment and Training and affiliated to the National Council for Vocational Training. The courses are recognised by the Directorate of Shipping. 

The details of the course, duration, eligibility and mode of selection, which is through a common entrance test are available on the website www.cifnet.gov.in.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US