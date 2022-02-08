Tamil Nadu

Applications invited for Bhumi fellowship in Chennai

Staff Reporter 08 February 2022 14:15 IST
Updated: 08 February 2022 14:15 IST

It will be aligned with U.N. Sustainable Development Goal 4

Bhumi, an NGO working with education, has opened applications for their experiential fellowship programme which is aimed at taking a whole-school approach to transformation.

The fellowship is aligned with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goal 4 which stresses on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting life-long learning opportunities for all.

The two-year, full-time fellowship will be based in Chennai, and young graduates between the ages 20 to 30 years who are passionate about transforming the education system can apply.

Advertising
Advertising

The deadline for applying is February 13 and persons interested can log on to https://fellowship.bhumi.ngo/ for applications and further details.

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
education
Read more...