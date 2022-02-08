Applications invited for Bhumi fellowship in Chennai
It will be aligned with U.N. Sustainable Development Goal 4
Bhumi, an NGO working with education, has opened applications for their experiential fellowship programme which is aimed at taking a whole-school approach to transformation.
The fellowship is aligned with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goal 4 which stresses on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting life-long learning opportunities for all.
The two-year, full-time fellowship will be based in Chennai, and young graduates between the ages 20 to 30 years who are passionate about transforming the education system can apply.
The deadline for applying is February 13 and persons interested can log on to https://fellowship.bhumi.ngo/ for applications and further details.