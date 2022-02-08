Applications invited for Bhumi fellowship in Chennai

08 February 2022 14:15 IST

It will be aligned with U.N. Sustainable Development Goal 4

Bhumi, an NGO working with education, has opened applications for their experiential fellowship programme which is aimed at taking a whole-school approach to transformation.

The fellowship is aligned with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goal 4 which stresses on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting life-long learning opportunities for all.

The two-year, full-time fellowship will be based in Chennai, and young graduates between the ages 20 to 30 years who are passionate about transforming the education system can apply.

