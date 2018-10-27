Applications invited for alternative medicine courses

more-in

The Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy has called for applications for admission to BSMS/BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BNYS courses for 2018-19 from eligible candidates who had passed Class 12 with Science as the main subject.

Candidates who have a cut-off of more than 50% as aggregate in Science subjects and those who applied earlier for the current academic session need not apply again.

Application forms and the prospectus can be obtained from October 29 till November 12 on all working days from the principals of government Indian medicine colleges from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Application can be downloaded from www.tnhealth.org. The last date for issue and download of applications is 3 p.m. of November 12 and filled in application forms should be submitted before 5 p.m. of November 12, according to a release.