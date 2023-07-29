ADVERTISEMENT

Applications for undergraduate Yoga and Naturopathy courses to be issued from July 30  

July 29, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI 

Candidates who have qualified in Class XII are eligible to apply for the five-and-half year course

The Hindu Bureau

Applications for undergraduate courses in yoga and naturopathy for the academic year 2023-24 will be available online from July 30.

Candidates who have qualified in Class XII are eligible to apply for the five-and-half year course. The application and prospectus may be downloaded from the website www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in only. The website will also provide details about eligibility, fee structure, number of colleges and seats, according to the Commissionerate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy. 

The last date to download applications is 5 p.m. of Aug 14. The filled in applications along with all necessary enclosures as called for in the prospectus should reach “The Secretary, Selection Committee, Commissionerate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Arignar Anna Government Hospital of Indian Medicine Campus, Arumbakkam, Chennai 600 106” on or before 5.30 p.m. of Aug 14, the Commissioner of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy has said.  

