Applications for UG and engineering courses

PUDUCHERRY

19 July 2020 01:11 IST

Candidates seeking admission to engineering, polytechnic, law and other undergraduate courses can start applying online and at the colleges from July 20, Minister for Education R. Kamalakannan said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference, the Minister said the admission process would be completed by the month-end. A decision on opening the colleges would be taken later, he said.

Disclosing the assent given by the President for the bill passed by the territorial administration upgrading the Pondicherry Engineering College as Technology University, the Minister said that steps would be taken to launch the university soon.

