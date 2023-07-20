Applications for rights grant scheme for women to be issued at doorstep in Cuddalore district

July 20, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Applications and tokens for ‘Kalaignar’s Magalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme will be issued at the doorstep of family card holders in the district. The registration of applications will be held in two phases starting from July 24.

Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said the first round of the registration camps would be held from July 24 to August 4 and the second round from August 5 to 16.

On the day of the camp, the woman head of the family is required to submit the filled application in person. They have to bring with them their Aadhaar card, family card, bank passbook, and electricity bill. They need not attach any photocopy and there is no requirement for any income certificate or land documents.

Aadhaar cards of the applicants will be registered and their fingerprints taken for biometric verification. In case of issues with regard to getting the biometric verification through fingerprints, one-time password would be generated through the mobile number linked with their Aadhaar card.

The applications will be registered on all days, including Sundays, from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.. The camp details for the respective residences, streets, wards, and dates would be put up on the information board of the fair price shops.

Further details can be obtained from the administration’s control room on 04142 - 230652 and 88257 89592.

