Applications for engineering admission cross 1 lakh

3.65 lakh candidates apply for arts, science programmes under single window system

3.65 lakh candidates apply for arts, science programmes under single window system

Eighteen days after the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 committee began the single window admission process for engineering and architecture programmes for the academic year 2022-23, the number of candidates who paid the fee for counselling crossed one lakh on Thursday.

Until 6 p.m., 1,04,858 candidates completed the initial payment for counselling while 74,213 candidates had uploaded their certificates. A total of 1,51,990 candidates had registered for the process, according to the Directorate of Technical Education officials.

Arts, science colleges

Thursday was the last day to register for single window online counselling to undergraduate programmes in government arts and science colleges in the State. There are 1.10 lakh seats in 163 colleges.

A government college professor said if the government would consider adding another 20-25% seats it would help rural students. Last year, around 2,25,000 students had paid the registration fees. This was apart from the free applications disbursed to SC and ST students. Last year, the Higher Education Department permitted the colleges to add 25% more seats over the sanctioned intake. In 2020-21, the government had permitted 20% increase in intake.

The government college teachers hoped the department would extend the registration date to enable students from the CBSE schools to apply. “We don’t know when the CBSE will publish the Class XII results. There are students from the stream who join government colleges,” a teacher said.

As per sources in the department, as of 3 p.m., 3,65,040 aspirants had completed the registration process and 2,68,332 candidates had paid the registration fee.