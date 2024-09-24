Applications called for temporary licence for cracker sale

The district administration has invited applications for temporary cracker sale licence from those interested in setting up firecracker stalls for Deepavali.

According to a release, the sellers should apply for a licence through e-sevai or common service centres by remitting a fee of ₹500. The application in Form AE-5 should be affixed with a court fee stamp of ₹2 and a passport size photo of the applicant. The applications will be processed in 30 days.