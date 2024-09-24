GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Applications called for temporary licence for cracker sale

Updated - September 24, 2024 08:26 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has invited applications for temporary cracker sale licence from those interested in setting up firecracker stalls for Deepavali.

According to a release, the sellers should apply for a licence through e-sevai or common service centres by remitting a fee of ₹500. The application in Form AE-5 should be affixed with a court fee stamp of ₹2 and a passport size photo of the applicant. The applications will be processed in 30 days.

Published - September 24, 2024 08:21 pm IST

