Apple starts production of iPhone 14 at Foxconn’s plant near Chennai

The Hindu Bureau September 26, 2022 11:54 IST

According to sources, the iPhone 14 manufactured from the Foxconn’s plant will be for both domestic and export markets

Image used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has started production of its flagship iPhone 14 at its contract manufacturer Foxconn’s plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. According to sources, the iPhone 14 manfactured from the plant will be for both domestic and export markets. Also read: Has Apple’s iPhone 14 made its fan base a divided house? The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India.” said Apple in a statement. Already iPhone 11, 12 and 13 are being made at Foxconn. iPhone 12 and SE, SE1 models are made at Apple’s other contract manufacturer Wistron in Bengaluru.



