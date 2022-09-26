Tamil Nadu

Apple starts production of iPhone 14 at Foxconn’s plant near Chennai

Apple has started production of its flagship iPhone 14 at its contract manufacturer Foxconn’s plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

According to sources, the iPhone 14 manfactured from the plant will be for both domestic and export markets.

The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India.” said Apple in a statement.

Already iPhone 11, 12 and 13 are being made at Foxconn. iPhone 12 and SE, SE1 models are made at Apple’s other contract manufacturer Wistron in Bengaluru.


