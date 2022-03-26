Apple CEO lauds pictures clicked by T.N. schoolchildren

A screenshot of the tweet by Tim Cook. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

March 26, 2022 22:36 IST

They figure in an expo organised by the Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation

Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter and mentioned about an exhibition of photographs captured by schoolchildren on iPhone 13 minis.

His post read: “Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India, captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale #ShotOniPhone.”

He shared two pictures — one was a scenery while the other was a picture of two little girls sitting on the beach.

The pictures were from ‘A Land of Stories’, an exhibition organised by the Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation at the Egmore Museum, where photographs clicked by 40 students from across Tamil Nadu were put on display. They will be on public display till April 17.

From rusted doors, cracked walls and nature to the streets of Chennai, animals and people, the students have captured various shades and colours on the photographs.

Compelling narrative

“The State’s heritage, both natural and man-made, can be seen aplenty across its length and breadth. That is exactly what these young artists from all over Tamil Nadu were invited to document over the last few months. This exhibition is a collective of their photographs that portrays Tamil Nadu and its stories through their lenses. The unfiltered vision of the students and the endless stories of Tamil Nadu come together and hope to strike a compelling narrative with the viewer,” said a note put up on the official website of the exhibition organisers.

Gayatri Nair, Director of Education, Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation, said, “For us, it really elevates our work at the international stage. It’s a great moment for students to be recognised like this as well. We worked in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut, Chennai, and reached out to Kendriya Vidyalaya students. We also worked with several government and Corporation schools in the city for this event,” she said.

Basic training

Ms. Nair pointed out that the foundation trains students in the basics of photography, composition, lighting and storytelling through photography, among others.

Asked how government schoolchildren could have access to these phones, she said: “We have these devices with us. For government school students we loaned the phones out.”

The Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation promotes photography as a practice and art form.