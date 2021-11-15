Appeal to farmers for insurance coverage

With Monday being the last day for enrolment under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana - PMFBY) in 26 districts, the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has requested agriculturists to make use of the services of primary agricultural cooperative societies and e-seva centres for covering paddy being raised during Samba season. Till now, around 10 lakh farmers have taken the insurance cover for 20.95 lakh acres, an official release said.
