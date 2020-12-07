Appeal to donate liberally towards Flag Day fund

Governor, Chief Minister make an appeal to the people

Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday appealed to the people to come forward to donate liberally towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

In his message, the Governor said contributions to the Flag Day Fund were the evidence of the active support of the people to the brave veterans. The collections were spent on the resettlement and rehabilitation of ex-servicemen and their dependants.

“I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all ranks in the armed forces, ex-servicemen and their families on this occasion. I appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu to come forward to donate liberally towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund,” Mr. Purohit appealed.

Mr. Palaniswami also appealed to the people to contribute generously.