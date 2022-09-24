Appeal against HC’s nod for RSS procession, Jawahirullah tells State Govt

M.H. Jawahirullah | Photo Credit: File photo

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi founder Prof. M.H. Jawahirullah on Friday said the Tamil Nadu government must appeal against the Madras High Court’s decision to allow the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers to take out processions at over 50 locations in the State on October 2.

In a statement, he said it would be a historical blunder if the RSS takes out a procession on Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday. “Tamil Nadu is serving as an example of social harmony and peace in India. The RSS procession will disturb it. The State government should appeal against the decision to allow the procession as the RSS has been responsible for religious polarisation and violence in several instances across India,” he said.

Mr. Jawahirullah said the State government has the responsibility to ensure that Tamil Nadu remains a peaceful State.