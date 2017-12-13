Appeal against ban on sand mining posted for orders

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday posted for orders the appeal filed by the State government against the ban on sand mining.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan, continuing his arguments in the government appeal, said the government was monitoring quarrying operations across the State. Mr. Narayan said with the introduction of online booking, waiting time for sand was nullified. Lorry owners would now book sand online and movement of lorries, which were equipped with GPS locators, could be established. Sustaining environment and development should take place simultaneously, he said.

He added that the long-term impact of M-sand was yet to be established as it did not have binding effect. Opening of sand quarries would meet the demands of the State and price of sand would come down as a result, he said.

A division bench of Justices K. Kalyanasundaram and T. Krishnavalli posted the case for orders.

Meanwhile, lorry owners, whose vehicles were hired to carry the sand imported from Malaysia, filed a petition before the Madurai Bench seeking the release of their lorries.

Justice R. Mahadevan allowed the release of lorries after production of necessary documents and payment of deposit. The consignment of sand, detained in Thoothukudi, should be deposited at a place under the control of the Revenue Divisional Officer, the court directed.

Six hired lorries carrying the imported Malaysian river sand were seized by Aralvoimozhi police. The lorries were then handed over to the RDO who, in turn, sent them to the Assistant Director of Geology and Mines.