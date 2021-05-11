Appavu to be Tamil Nadu’s new Speaker

K. Pitchandi being sworn in as pro-tem Speaker in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stali

Chennai

11 May 2021 00:22 IST

Pitchandi sworn in as pro-tem Speaker

The DMK on Monday announced that it would field M. Appavu, elected from the Radhapuram constituency, for the post of Speaker of the Assembly, for which election will be held on May 12.

K. Pitchandi, elected from the Keezhpennathur constituency, will be fielded for the post of Deputy Speaker.

The latter was on Monday administered the oath of office as pro-tem Speaker by Governor Banwarlilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan. Mr. Pitchandi will on Tuesday administer the oath to newly-elected legislators.

Given that the DMK has a majority in the House, Mr. Appavu and Mr. Pitchandi are likely to be elected unopposed to the two posts.