Appavu to be Tamil Nadu’s new Speaker

Given that the DMK has a majority in the House Mr Appavu and Mr Pitchandi are likely to be elected for the two posts unopposed.

The DMK on Monday announced that it would field M. Appavu, elected from Radhapuram constituency, for the post of Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for which election will be held on May 12. Besides K. Pitchandi, elected from Keezhpennathur constituency, will be fielded for the post of Deputy Speaker.

The latter was on Monday administered oath of office as pro-tem Speaker by Governor Banwarlilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan. Mr Pitchandi will on Tuesday administer the oath to newly elected legislators.

