HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apparel Manufacturers of India’s four-day trade fair inaugurated

August 17, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

D. Venkateshwaran, Sri Lanka’s Deputy High Commissioner in Southern India, and Ravindra Boratkar, President, Maharashtra Economic Development Council and Managing Director, MMActiv Sci-Tech Communication Pvt. Ltd., on Wednesday inaugurated Apparel Manufactures of India’s (AMI) four-day south conclave and trade fair- ADVAIT- 2.0 at Chennai Trade Centre.

The trade fair will see 250 brands including Reliance Retail Fashion Brands, Red & White, 90 ML, R-wings, Tiny Baby, Betty, Pretty Women, Femi Design, Era- the in-thing, Final Choice and Vimal Fashion showcase their latest festive collections.

This is AMI’s 40th fair in south India and over a 1,000 invitees are expected to attend over the four days, according to a release.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.