Apparel Manufacturers of India’s four-day trade fair inaugurated

August 17, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

D. Venkateshwaran, Sri Lanka’s Deputy High Commissioner in Southern India, and Ravindra Boratkar, President, Maharashtra Economic Development Council and Managing Director, MMActiv Sci-Tech Communication Pvt. Ltd., on Wednesday inaugurated Apparel Manufactures of India’s (AMI) four-day south conclave and trade fair- ADVAIT- 2.0 at Chennai Trade Centre.

The trade fair will see 250 brands including Reliance Retail Fashion Brands, Red & White, 90 ML, R-wings, Tiny Baby, Betty, Pretty Women, Femi Design, Era- the in-thing, Final Choice and Vimal Fashion showcase their latest festive collections.

This is AMI’s 40th fair in south India and over a 1,000 invitees are expected to attend over the four days, according to a release.