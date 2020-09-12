App launched to monitor development schemes

CHENNAI

‘It can be of great use to administrators’

The State Development Policy Council (SDPC), formerly the State Planning Commission, has launched a mobile application to ensure efficient administration in districts where Special Area Development Programmes (SADPs) are going on.

Named as Assess-Implement-Monitor (AIM), the application will be tested in a pilot study of SADP in Ambasamudram block of Tirunelveli district. It was launched on Friday by Anil Meshram, member-secretary, SDPC, Chennai. The manual of the application was released by C. Ponnaiyan, vice-chairman, SDPC. The first copy was received by Durairasu, principal chief conservator of forests, Chennai.

“During COVID-19, senior government officers... could not physically inspect the ongoing projects and maintenance of existing infrastructure in various parts of the State. Hence we felt the importance of launching an application on which field-level officers can update details with relevant pictures and videos,” said B.C. Archana Kalyani, head, Land Use Division, SDPC.

The SADP is going on in 11 districts. “Facts and figures are important for planning. This web and mobile application can be of great use for administrators, police and forest officers who take charge in a district,” she said.

The application will capture details of a district in social, environmental and economic segments. “Data will be collected at the level of hamlets too. It will have details about the occupation of the villagers, schools, police stations, health centres and other infrastructure facilities. It will also mention the requirements in each sector. This will be helpful in preparing a comprehensive development project,” said Ms. Kalyani.

The data will then be migrated on to a GIS platform, specially designed with multiple layers for thematic analysis. “The application will have details about agriculture and allied facilities in the district. It will also have details about rainfall, industries and forest. In short, it will have all details about the district at a grassroot level,” said another official.

Training will be held on field-level data collection for staff of SADP implementing agencies.