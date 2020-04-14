App-based door delivery of groceries launched

The district administration has introduced app-based door delivery of essential commodities. Delivery Me app which was introduced by Ranipet Collector S. Divyadharshini provides essential commodities at the doorstep of residents in Walajahpet and Arcot.

There are 12 shops in Walajahpet and 17 in Arcot who have been roped in to deliver essentials at the doorstep of the residents in the wake of stringent lockdown rules implemented by the district administration.

The application may be downloaded by clicking the link: https://in.deliverme.az/.

This door delivery service will be extended to Ranipet, Sholingur, Arakkonam, Nemili and Panapakkam areas.

Social activists would be entrusted with the job of helping out those who do not know how to place orders online, said a revenue official from Ranipet. This application would be made available on Google playstore soon, he said.

The total number of positive cases for Covid-19 rose to 38 on Sunday and the Melvisharam municipality has already been announced as a containment area.