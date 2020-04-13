Tamil Nadu

App-based door delivery of groceries launched in Ranipet

The ‘Delivery Me’ app , enables users to place orders for essential commodities, which are then delivered at the doorsteps of residents in Walajahpet and Arcot

The Ranipet district administration has introduced door delivery of essential commodities through a mobile app. The ‘Delivery Me’ app, which was introduced by Ranipet Collector S. Divyadharshini, enables users to place orders for essential commodities, which are delivered at the doorsteps of residents in Walajahpet and Arcot.

A dozen shops in Walajahpet and 17 shops in Arcot have agreed to be part of the initiative. The application can be downloaded by clicking the link: https://in.deliverme.az/.

This door delivery services would be be extended to Ranipet, Sholingur, Arakkonam, Nemili and Panapakkam areas, the Collector said.

Social activists would be entrusted with the job of making orders for those who do not know how to make bookings online, said a revenue official from Ranipet. This application would be made available in the Google Playstore soon, he said.

The total number of positive cases for COVID-19 in the district rose to 38 on Sunday and the Melvisharam municipality has already been announced as a containment area.

