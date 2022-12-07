Apollo Tyres inaugurates advanced tyre testing facility in Chennai

December 07, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Tyres has inaugurated an advanced tyre testing facility, which is housed at its Global R&D Centre in Chennai. The new facility will help improve upon the efficiency and effectiveness of product development cycle for passenger vehicle and two-wheeler tyres, including the ones for electric vehicles.

According to a statement issued by the company, the key features of the advanced test facility are the custom-designed flat-trac machine and anechoic chamber, which would characterise the performance of tyres’ dynamics and acoustics, leading to faster product development for both OE and replacement markets. The development of tyres for high-end passenger vehicles, EV specific tyres for passenger vehicles and high-end motorcycle tyres would be the products that would benefit from this facility.

Daniele Lorenzetti, Chief Technology Officer, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said: “We strongly focus on continuous improvement in efficiency and effectiveness of product development and this new facility will augment our testing capabilities for future vehicle models. We will be able to fine tune the performance of our products by simulating closely to the real-world conditions using this facility. This is aligned with Apollo Tyres’ 2026 vision, of which technology is a key pillar,” he added.

Another component of this testing facility is the high-speed uniformity machine combined with anechoic chamber. This helps simulate the NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) properties of the tyres, which are critical for vehicles, especially electric and premium vehicles. This machine combines the study of both mechanical and acoustic comfort parameters by building different road profiles for the tyres to be tested.

Apollo Tyres is looking at reducing the expensive and time-consuming tests at different tracks around the world by augmenting the advanced testing capabilities.