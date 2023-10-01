ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Specialty Hospital celebrates World Heart Day

October 01, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A human chain in the shape of a heart formed to celebrate World Heart Day by Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram, on the Marina beach in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

 

Apollo Speciality Hospital, Vanagaram, organised a heart-shaped human chain to mark World Heart Day on the Marina Beach on Sunday.

The event was organised by TAVI team of the hospital and the Rotary Club of Anna Nagar. 

Harikrishnan Parthasarathy, interventional cardiologist and head of TAVI team at the hospital besides celebrities such as Mirugham Aadhi and Nikkii Galrani Pinisetty participated. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Harikrishnan said the aim of the chain was to create awareness about heart attacks and aortic valve diseases. However, regular exercises, healthy diet, avoiding bad habits and regular master health check-up would help identify and treat hypertension, dyslipidemia and diabetes. 

Rahul Menon, CEO and director of Medical Services, said as a responsible healthcare provider, it was the duty of the hospital to fend to not just who were ill but also to create awareness and help people stay healthy. The theme for the year is prevention and control of cardiovascular diseases and spred awareness of heart health. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US