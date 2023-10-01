HamberMenu
Apollo Specialty Hospital celebrates World Heart Day

October 01, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A human chain in the shape of a heart formed to celebrate World Heart Day by Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram, on the Marina beach in Chennai on Sunday.

A human chain in the shape of a heart formed to celebrate World Heart Day by Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram, on the Marina beach in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

 

Apollo Speciality Hospital, Vanagaram, organised a heart-shaped human chain to mark World Heart Day on the Marina Beach on Sunday.

The event was organised by TAVI team of the hospital and the Rotary Club of Anna Nagar. 

Harikrishnan Parthasarathy, interventional cardiologist and head of TAVI team at the hospital besides celebrities such as Mirugham Aadhi and Nikkii Galrani Pinisetty participated. 

Dr. Harikrishnan said the aim of the chain was to create awareness about heart attacks and aortic valve diseases. However, regular exercises, healthy diet, avoiding bad habits and regular master health check-up would help identify and treat hypertension, dyslipidemia and diabetes. 

Rahul Menon, CEO and director of Medical Services, said as a responsible healthcare provider, it was the duty of the hospital to fend to not just who were ill but also to create awareness and help people stay healthy. The theme for the year is prevention and control of cardiovascular diseases and spred awareness of heart health. 

