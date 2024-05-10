GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre’s conference on paediatric cancers begins

The fourth annual Proton Practicum’s theme is ‘improving survival and survivorship in paediatric and central nervous system tumours with proton beam therapy’

Published - May 10, 2024 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The fourth annual Proton Practicum began at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) here on Friday.

Over 700 participants, including radiation oncologists and medical physicists from India and abroad, attended the conference. The theme of the practicum is ‘improving survival and survivorship in paediatric and central nervous system (CNS) tumours with proton beam therapy’.

Rakesh Jalali, Medical Director and Head of Radiation Oncology, APCC, said the academic event for clinicians would help them learn from experts, and the doctors would also interact with patients on social media platforms during the event. “The more we do, the more we learn. It is a continuum of the learning process for the benefit of patients,” Dr. Jalali, who is also the course director of the practicum, said.

Harshad Reddy, Director, APCC, said the diversity of the practicum’s participants would ensure comprehensive understanding of global practices in patient selection, clinical workflow, and planning for proton beam therapy.

The practicum will include talks by over 30 radiation oncologists and medical physicists from across the world besides practical demonstrations to showcase the strength and versatility of proton therapy technology for various paediatric cancers and CNS tumours.

Minesh Mehta, Deputy Director and Chief of Radiation Oncology at the Miami Cancer Institute, Baptist Health South Florida, will deliver the Dr. Pratap C. Reddy Proton Oration. 

Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said the challenge was to provide access to people who need it. APCC provided the best-in-care treatment at a tenth of the cost of other places. Apollo Hospitals is committed to catching the disease early, treating it, and making people disease-free, she added, and praised the institution for doing well in focusing on treating paediatric cancers. 

Related Topics

health / private health care

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.