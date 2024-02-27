Apollo Proton Cancer Centre launches rectal cancer programme

February 27, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre has launched a rectal cancer programme. Prathap C. Reddy, Founder-Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, who launched the programme on Tuesday, termed it a ground-breaking initiative that underscored their “commitment to innovation and transformative cancer care in the country and globally”, and added that it would set a global benchmark of how rectal cancer would be managed in the future.

Harshad Reddy, Director of group oncology and international at the hospital, said the launch marked a significant milestone. Venkatesh Munikrishnan, consultant colorectal and robotic surgeon, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, said the programme was a testament to the hospital’s commitment to the enhance the management of rectal cancer in the country.

The programme aimed to offer all possible treatment options to preserve the rectum. Advanced chemoradiotherapy protocols for persistent disease, removing residual tumour, and reconstructing the organ with advanced robotic surgical techniques would be offered, he said.

