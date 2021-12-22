Apollo Hospitals welcomes SC’s direction to Jaya panel

‘Order fully vindicates our position’

Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order to constitute a medical board to assist the Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, probing the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The hospital felt the order “fully vindicates” its position that a team of medical experts should have been constituted to aid the Commission in its process.

In a statement, it said it had produced 30 volumes of medical records, close to 6,000 pages, of all material relating to Jayalalithaa’s treatment to the Commission, and 50 doctors, 22 paramedical and support staff have deposed before the panel so far.

The hospital had approached the Supreme Court on the grounds that the Commission was not equipped with the expertise to inquire into highly complex medical facts, and the inquiry was going off the rails. This was after the Commission in 2019 dismissed the hospital’s application to constitute a medical board.

The hospital was confident that the order of the Supreme Court has buttressed the Commission with sufficient checks and balances to enable the inquiry to be now conducted in a fair, accurate and efficacious manner.