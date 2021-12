Chennai

11 December 2021 01:27 IST

Apollo Hospitals is organising a free gallbladder stone camp on December 12 at Apollo First Med Hospitals, P.H. Road, Kilpauk. Ravindran Kumeran, senior consultant surgical gastroenterologist, is conducting the camp. For details, call 9941009194 or 7810003506, according to a press release.

