Apollo Hospitals is organising a free gallbladder stone camp on December 12 at Apollo First Med Hospitals, P.H. Road, Kilpauk. Ravindran Kumeran, senior consultant surgical gastroenterologist, is conducting the camp. For details, call 9941009194 or 7810003506, according to a press release.
Apollo Hospitals to hold gallbladder stone camp
CHENNAI
Chennai,
December 11, 2021 01:27 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 11, 2021 1:27:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/apollo-hospitals-to-hold-gallbladder-stone-camp/article37929235.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story