Apollo Hospitals to have AI tool to predict cardiovascular diseases

Hospital ties up with Singapore-based firm

Hospital ties up with Singapore-based firm

Apollo Hospitals has tied up with a Singapore-based organisation to provide a tool to predict risk of cardiovascular diseases. The aim is to intervene early by predicting the risk of disease.

The hospital group has partnered with ConnectedLife that focuses on offering digital solutions for wellness, condition management and other health-focused applications.

Under the partnership, the ConnectedLife will use the information from the hospital’s database to arrive at a risk score for CVDs for its patients.

According to Daryl Arnold, ConnectedLife founder, the data would be secure and adhere to the standards set by Singapore government. The data would help develop a personal care plan and digitally monitor the patients, he said. It would help physicians to proactively provide preventive care.

Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of the Apollo Hospitals group, said: “The collaboration with ConnectedLife amalgamates AI, ML with user friendly and reliable risk prediction tools that provide insights for early action. This is just the beginning and we will expand the collaboration to other non-communicable diseases,” she said and added that the collaboration would further its research to better understand health risk scores.

ConnectedLife captures and analyses Fitbit wearable devices and patient-reported data to provide health and wellness insights for individuals. The data is shared with the health stakeholders to enable develop a care plan.

The plan is to provide near real-time information that is continuous. It includes details such as breathing rate, heart rate, exercise, sedentary time and sleep among others even in home settings.

According to Steve Morley, director for Fitbit Health Solutions International, the programme gives patients a better view of their health metrics to help them better manage their heart health.