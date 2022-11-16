Apollo Hospitals opens children’s and fertility centre at Karapakkam

November 16, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The facility has a dedicated 39-bed wing for obstetrics and a 12-bed level-3 neonatal intensive care unit with attached perinatal centre

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Hospitals executive vice-chairperson Preetha Reddy at the inauguration of The Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital and Apollo Fertility Centre at Karapakkam in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

Apollo Hospitals launched its 18th facility in Karapakkam on Wednesday. The Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital and Apollo Fertility Centre has a dedicated 39-bed wing for obstetrics. It has 12-bed level-3 neonatal intensive care unit with attached perinatal centre; fetal medicine and high-risk obstetrics facility and a four-bed multidisciplinary paediatric ICU with an isolation unit.

The hospital is second such unit in Chennai. A team of paediatric intensivists, supported by in-house paediatric sub-specialists, will be available.

Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, who launched the facility, said the unit would cater to the medical needs of women and children, including assisted conception, deilvery, post-natal care and neonatal and paediatric sub-specialities with round-the-clock emergency services.

Film actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, television host Keerthi Shanthanu and film choreographer Jayanthi Vijay participated.

