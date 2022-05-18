Apollo Hospitals launches ortho wellness centre

May 18, 2022

Apollo Hospitals as launched a support group to offer medical guidance to deal with orthopaedic issues. Called Apollo Ortho Wellness Circle, the group will hold online meeting every month to discuss solutions to common issues. A team of orthopaedic surgeons from the hospital will head the committee. The circle was launched in the presence of actor Arya. The event began in Nungambakkam and ended in Navalur.

Paediatric orthopaedic surgeon R. Sankar from Apollo Children’s Hospital and orthopaedic surgeon Imtiaz Ghani, who launched the support group, spoke about how riders can keep fit and minimise risk of injuries during a ride. They explained the role of support group in helping riders deal with injuries.