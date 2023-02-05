ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Hospitals honours its doctors, employees

February 05, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chairman of the group Prathap C. Reddy announces several financial measures to mark his 90th birthday celebrations

The Hindu Bureau

Prathap C. Reddy, chairman and founder, Apollo Hospital, waving to the gathering at his 90th birthday celebrations in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

As part of the 90th birthday celebrations of its founder Prathap C. Reddy, Apollo Hospitals, on Sunday honoured its doctors and other workforce with awards.

T.V. Devarajan was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award. Five doctors were honoured under the distinguished clinician category namely Jairam Pingle (Orthopedics), KC. Mehta (Orthopedics), Sanjay Pai (Orthopedics), Sudheer Tyagi (Neurosurgery) ad P.K. Sahoo (Cardiology).

Besides, awards were given under other categories such as distinguished academician, distinguished researcher, clinical innovator award, best pharmacist, best dental clinic, nursing and quality excellence awards, best researcher and leadership awards among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., and Suneetha Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals, gave away the awards.

Addressing his doctors and employees, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy said: “Every day after you wake up, try to remind yourself to do something different to humanity. Add value to other people’s life on a day-to-day basis,” he said. He announced some financial welfare measures for the employees.

Through a recorded video, actor Rajinikanth wished Dr.Reddy. Employees along with their family members gathered at the Nehru Indoor Stadium to wish their founder.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US