Apollo Hospitals honours its doctors, employees

February 05, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

As part of the 90th birthday celebrations of its founder Prathap C. Reddy, Apollo Hospitals, on Sunday honoured its doctors and other workforce with awards.

T.V. Devarajan was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award. Five doctors were honoured under the distinguished clinician category namely Jairam Pingle (Orthopedics), KC. Mehta (Orthopedics), Sanjay Pai (Orthopedics), Sudheer Tyagi (Neurosurgery) ad P.K. Sahoo (Cardiology).

Besides, awards were given under other categories such as distinguished academician, distinguished researcher, clinical innovator award, best pharmacist, best dental clinic, nursing and quality excellence awards, best researcher and leadership awards among others.

Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., and Suneetha Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals, gave away the awards.

Addressing his doctors and employees, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy said: “Every day after you wake up, try to remind yourself to do something different to humanity. Add value to other people’s life on a day-to-day basis,” he said. He announced some financial welfare measures for the employees.

Through a recorded video, actor Rajinikanth wished Dr.Reddy. Employees along with their family members gathered at the Nehru Indoor Stadium to wish their founder.