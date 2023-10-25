ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Hospitals Group signs MoU with University of Leicester

October 25, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Working with the University of Leicester builds on the legacy of collaboration between India and the UK and will lead to finding newer solutions to tackle global healthcare challenges, says Preetha Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

The Apollo Hospitals Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Leicester

The Apollo Hospitals Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Leicester. The Memorandum will strengthen existing links with the UK and sets out a mutual desire to promote international cooperation and explore collaborative education and research programmes, particularly in the fields of healthcare management, healthcare and data science, according to a statement.

Working with the University of Leicester builds on the legacy of collaboration between India and the UK and will lead to finding newer solutions to tackle global healthcare challenges while addressing the shortage of skilled workforce in India and the UK, Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson of the Apollo Hospitals Group, said.

