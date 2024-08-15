Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, completes 6,000 robotic surgeries

Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, has so far completed 6,000 robotic surgeries since the establishment of a robotic equipment in November 2011.

The group’s Founder-Chairman, Prathap C. Reddy, lauded the surgeons for achieving this “remarkable milestone”. At a gathering of mediapersons on Wednesday, he said robotic surgeries offer better outcomes, and the complication are lesser. “The aim is to bring the best possible care at a fraction of the cost. Patient satisfaction is important. Quality and outcome are very important factors in healthcare,” Mr. Prathap said.

He expressed dissatisfaction in insurance companies hesitating to come forward and cover the cost of robotic surgeries despite the advantages. The achievement of the surgeons in making use of robots showcased the hospital’s commitment to providing outstanding healthcare, he added.

Robotic surgery is done by specialists in urology, bariatric surgery, general surgery, gynaecology, paediatric, ENT cardiac, and cardiothoracic surgery at the hospital. Currently, 98% of the procedures in urology are done using robotic surgery, said Narasimhan Raghavan, senior consultant urogynaecologist. He has so far performed 1,000 robotic surgeries, said R. K. Venkatachalam, the Director of Medical Services.

Cardiac surgeon M.M. Yusuf said almost 75% to 80% cardiac surgeries were done using the robot. Robotic surgeries has helped not only hundreds of children, but also their parents, said V. Sripathi, paediatric surgeon.

According to Venkatesh Munikrishnan, colorectal surgeon, he has so far performed 720 procedures using the equipment.

Apollo Hospitals’s Executive Vice-Chairperson, Preetha Reddy, said that, so far, 17,000 robotic surgeries have been performed across the institution’s units. “Today, we are proud of providing treatment to patients from over 150 countries. Robotic surgeries require a lot of training, concentration, and effort,” she said, heaping praise on the doctors.

