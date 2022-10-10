Apollo Hospitals conducts symposium on mental health

ADVERTISEMENT

CHENNAI Apollo Hospitals organised a one-day national symposium on mental health awareness in Ethiraj College for Women on Monday to mark the World Mental Health Day in collaboration with the Clinical Psychology Society of India.

The main aim of the symposium was to create awareness on mental health and preventing suicide. The symposium, which was based on the theme “Making Mental Health and Well-Being for All a Global Priority”, was inaugurated by Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian.

Venkatachalam, DMS, Apollo Hospitals; Muralidharan, Chairman of Ethiraj College for Women; Jamuna Rajendran, president of CPSI and head of neuro-psychology department, NIMHANS, Bengaluru; Karthikeyan, vice-president of CPSI, and Suresh Kumar, clinical psychologist, department of psychiatry, Madurai Medical College, were present. Around 300 students, professionals, clinical psychologists and organisational psychologists attended the symposium.