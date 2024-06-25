Apollo Hospital to train clinicians on cyberknife technique to treat cancers

The Apollo Cancer Centre has launched ‘Cyberknife Academia’, which will train clinicians on cyberknife radio surgery.

The course will teach clinicians the art of selecting patients for the procedure and will include demonstrations to enable them to gain practical learning experience. Participants will be evaluated at the end of the three-day programme, said Shankar Vangipuram, senior consultant and radiation oncologist.

Mahadev Pothraju, senior consultant and radiation oncologist, said the hospital had 16 years of experience in using the cyberknife technology. The advantage of this technique over the linear accelerator, the standard practice for treating tumours, is that the increased precision. The treatment time is also reduced. Normally, a patient must visit the hospital for 30 to 40 sittings for radiation therapy. Cyberknife reduces the visits to just three to five sittings.

The cyberknife also helped in treating moving tumours, Dr. Mahadev said. Tumours in the lungs, prostrate, spine, and liver keep moving. Cyberknife technology tracks the tumours in real time and targets them while sparing normal tissues, he added.

Sanjay Chandrasekar, senior consultant and radiation oncologist, said the technology was an alternative to surgery and preserved the organ’s function. According to him, the accuracy of the machine, which is compact and mounted on a robot, is up to a millimetre. It can be used to treat any tumour at any age and in any part of the body.