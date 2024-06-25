GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apollo Hospital to train clinicians on cyberknife technique to treat cancers

After three days of training, the learnings of the clinicians will be evaluated

Published - June 25, 2024 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Apollo Cancer Centre has launched ‘Cyberknife Academia’, which will train clinicians on cyberknife radio surgery.

The course will teach clinicians the art of selecting patients for the procedure and will include demonstrations to enable them to gain practical learning experience. Participants will be evaluated at the end of the three-day programme, said Shankar Vangipuram, senior consultant and radiation oncologist. 

Mahadev Pothraju, senior consultant and radiation oncologist, said the hospital had 16 years of experience in using the cyberknife technology. The advantage of this technique over the linear accelerator, the standard practice for treating tumours, is that the increased precision. The treatment time is also reduced. Normally, a patient must visit the hospital for 30 to 40 sittings for radiation therapy. Cyberknife reduces the visits to just three to five sittings.

The cyberknife also helped in treating moving tumours, Dr. Mahadev said. Tumours in the lungs, prostrate, spine, and liver keep moving. Cyberknife technology tracks the tumours in real time and targets them while sparing normal tissues, he added.

Sanjay Chandrasekar, senior consultant and radiation oncologist, said the technology was an alternative to surgery and preserved the organ’s function. According to him, the accuracy of the machine, which is compact and mounted on a robot, is up to a millimetre. It can be used to treat any tumour at any age and in any part of the body.

Related Topics

health / cancer / private health care

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.