Apollo doctors save Georgian national’s leg

CHENNAI

02 September 2020 00:03 IST

The 46-year-old’s limb was crushed on a ship on June 23

A 46-year-old Georgian national whose leg was crushed on a ship was recently treated at Apollo Hospitals here.

Malkhaz Surmanidize, vice-captain of a cargo ship, had his leg crushed when it got caught in a chain of containers on June 23. His colleagues managed to rush him to a hospital in north Chennai. He was then referred to Apollo Hospitals.

By the time he reached Apollo Hospitals, over 10 hours were lost. Rajarajan Venkatesan, senior consultant vascular surgeon, who operated on Mr. Surmanidize, said the golden hour for such injuries were 4-6 hours after which the limb would have to be amputated. However, in this case, doctors decided to preserve the patient’s limb.

Revascularisation done

The consultant found that the injured leg was swollen with advanced ischaemia. There was no sensation from thigh to foot. The doctors took him for an emergency surgery and decided to do revascularisation by taking the popliteal artery from the other leg and grafting it on to the injured leg. The patient had to undergo debridement.

Leela Praveen, consultant plastic and micro vascular surgeon, managed the patient post-surgery. Later, the patient underwent skin grafting and physiotherapy. He has since returned to Georgia.

The ambassador of Georgia, Archil Dzuliashvili, called on Mr. Surmanidize at the hospital and complimented the Apollo team.