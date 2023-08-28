Apollo Connect expanded to enhance patient care

August 28, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Apollo Hospitals Group has announced the pan-India expansion of its connected care programme Apollo Connect, “with an aim to create the largest connected healthcare system in India”.

A release by the group said the programme will empower hospitals and nursing homes across metro and non-metro cities to offer superior patient care.

Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of the group, said the programme, through which other hospitals could collaborate with Apollo, would help patients “get access to quality healthcare as close to them as possible, including but not limited to emergency care, diagnostics, remote monitoring as well as surgical consults among others”.

Prathap C. Reddy, founder and chairman, Apollo Hospitals, said: “Having built and run India’s largest hospital chain, we understand the healthcare realities and challenges, and have designed Apollo Connect to aid hospitals and nursing homes to improve their operational and business efficiency through exceptional service support from Apollo”.

The release said that Apollo had been piloting Apollo Connect with specialty hospitals and nursing homes pan-India and had seen success across the board. “To create significant benefit for this connected care partner network, Apollo Connect has rolled out services like eICU, diagnostics, surgical consultations, remote monitoring, clinical and quality training as well as accreditation support across India,” it said.