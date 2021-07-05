Apollo Children’s Hospital partners with RCME to support paediatric heart surgeries

CHENNAI

05 July 2021 16:35 IST

The initiative has an initial target of helping at least 500 underprivileged children over a period of a year

The Department of Paediatric Cardiology and Paediatric Cardiac Surgery of Apollo Children’s Hospital has partnered with Rotary Club of Madras East (RCME) to support underprivileged children requiring heart surgeries.

Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Group and Srinivasa Rao, president of RCME signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the project, ‘Healing Tiny Hearts’, on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

The project aims at supporting 500 paediatric cardiac surgeries or interventions to correct congenital heart defects of economically underprivileged children, according to Mr. Rao.

Ms. Reddy said that of every 1,000 babies born, eight had congenital heart diseases. She stressed the need for access to timely surgery and intervention to save their lives.

The Department of Paediatric Surgery, headed by Neville Solomon, has performed over 5,000 paediatric cardiac surgeries over a decade. Dr. Solomon said the hospital has a dedicated operation theatre, catheterisation laboratory, ECMO facility and paediatric heart transplant unit.

Newborn babies just a few hours old and weighing only 1.2 kgs have been successfully operated on. The department of paediatric interventional cardiology has done more than 10,000 complex interventions in children, a press release said.

The paediatric cardiac programme is run with the help of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, donations from Save a Child’s Heart Initiative run by Apollo Hospitals, crowdfunding platforms and members of RCME. The joint programme between Apollo Children’s Hospital and RCME has an initial target of helping at least 500 children over a period of a year.

C.S. Muthukumaran, paediatric cardiologist, Apollo Children’s Hospitals, J. Sridhar, district governor of Rotary International District 3232 and P. Madhavan, chairman of RCME, were present.