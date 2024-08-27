GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apollo Children’s Hospital introduces procedure to treat congenital heart disease

Fontan procedure does not require opening the chest

Published - August 27, 2024 07:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Children, who underwent Fontan non-interventional procedure, interacting with Suneetha Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals, in Chennai on Tuesday.

Children, who underwent Fontan non-interventional procedure, interacting with Suneetha Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals, in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Apollo Children’s Hospital has started offering the Fontan procedure. The procedure cuts the need for an open heart surgery thus reducing the cost and hospital stay for children, doctors explained. Some children are born with three heart chambers instead of four resulting in poor oxygenation of blood. Such children must undergo three surgeries.

At Apollo, doctors have cut the need for the third surgery by introducing the Fontan procedure. Since the heart has only one ventricle it must pump all the blood. The inferior vena cava (IVC) that brings deoxygenated blood from the body pushes blood into the lungs putting pressure on it. The Fontan procedure involves disconnecting the IVC and bypassing the heart to enable blood flow into the pulmonary arteries. This increases oxygen saturation levels and improves heart function. Paediatric cardiologist C. S. Muthukumaran said the procedure offered a lifeline for children with just one ventricle instead of two.

“Patients can now be discharged within two-three days, dramatically reducing recovery time. So far, we have completed 12 non-surgical Fontan procedure with 100% success and the longest follow up is two years,” he said. 

Paediatric cardiac surgeon Neville AG Soloman said, “This non-surgical Fontan procedure exemplifies our commitment to innovative, patient-centred care.”  

Apollo Hospital’s managing director Suneeta Reddy congratulated the doctors on their skills and said the non-invasive procedure reduced the cost of surgery and reduced the hospital stay and the chances of infection. One in every 10,000 children could be born with cardiac problems and “doctors have taken it up as their mission to help the children”, she said. The doctors said a scan as early as the 20th week can identify the issue which could be rectified within three years of age. 

Related Topics

health / private health care / Cardiology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.