Apollo brings Sputnik V to Chennai

Apollo Hospitals on Friday introduced Sputnik V vaccine in Chennai.

According to a press release, the hospital was among the first in the country to introduce the vaccine as a pilot launch at its Greames Road facility.

The vaccine, which has an efficacy of 91.6%, was an adenoviral vector vaccine given in two doses. The second dose is given three weeks later.

The vaccine has been directly procured by Apollo Hospitals from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and will be available at ₹1,145 a dose, including administrative charges at the vaccination centre, the release said.


