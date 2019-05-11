Apex court dismisses SLP against Jaffar Sait

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the quashing of disciplinary proceedings against Director-General of Police (Crime Branch CID) M.S. Jaffar Sait.

The senior IPS officer had moved the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) seeking to quash the charge memo issued to him since it had been done without the approval of the competent authority in a case of alleged misconduct. His plea was allowed by the CAT.

The State government filed an SLP against the quashing of the charge memo which was set aside on Friday by a Bench comprising Justices S.A. Bobde and S. Abdul Nazeer, allowing his name to be entered in the empanelment list for the post of DGP/Head of the Police Force.

The post will fall vacant on June 30 with the retirement of the incumbent DGP T.K. Rajendran.