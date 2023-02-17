A.P. woos T.N. to visit their Global Investors Meet

February 17, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ahead of its Global Investors Meet a team from Andhra Pradesh along with its Minister for Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes, Skill Development, Training, Legislative Affairs, Buggana Rajendranath was in Chennai to talk about the opportunities in their State. The Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Meet will be held at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4. The Minister said in the last three and a half years, the State has approved investments to the tune of ₹1.9 lakh crore.

The delegation also highlighted that A.P. is spending significant amount of its Budget on developing air connectivity, with a Greenfield international airport coming up at Bhogapuram near Visakhapatnam at a cost of ₹2,500 crore. Four new ports at Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, Bhavanapadu and Kakinada are being built. The State also intends to develop Inland Waterways, which will reduce cost of logistics for moving cargo within and outside the State. A.P. is in the process of developing three national industrial corridors. “We are providing 48,352 acres of land bank for industrial development,” the Minister said.