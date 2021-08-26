A.P. resumes bus service

CHENNAI

26 August 2021

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has resumed bus services from Madhavaram terminus in Chennai to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh.

According to APSRTC Assistant Traffic Manager G. Venkateawarulu, the services were suspended for over three months in view of the COVID-19 lockdown and were resumed on Monday.

Services from Madhavaram have resumed to destinations such as Tirupati, Tirumala, Sriklahasti, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Anantapur, Kadapa and Hyderabad. The buses would be operated with 50% capacity and in compliance with other COVID-19 safety measures, he said.

