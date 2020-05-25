A.P. police serve food to migrant T.N. workers

A pleasant surprise: A.P. police arranging food at the Guntakal station to be served to Villupuram-bound migrant labourers arriving from Mumbai by a ‘Shramik Special’ train.

CHENNAI

25 May 2020 00:14 IST

Items readied in two hours on request from police chief

Migrant labourers returning from Mumbai to Villupuram in a Shramik train were in for a pleasant surprise when they found police officials of Andhra Pradesh ready with food packets for them at Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh.

The Hunger Collective, Mumbai, in association with Bhoomika Trust had made travel arrangements for more than 1,000 migrant labourers by the special train.

The labourers who boarded the train on Saturday midnight were not carrying any food and thought they would have to go hungry the whole journey.

But a surprise was in store for them when the train stopped at Guntakal.

Anantapur Superintendent of Police Yesu Babu along with a posse of police officials were waiting at the Guntakal station with a sumptuous meal of 300 packets of biriyani, 100 packets of jeera rice, 200 packets of tomato rice, 150 packets of upma, 3,500 packets of biscuits, 1,600 packets of buns and 1,500 bottles of water.

Mr. Babu said all these were readied within two hours on getting a call from Chennai City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan.

The Bhoomika Trust informed Mr. Viswanathan about the labourers’ position and he contacted the Guntakal SP requesting him to arrange the food items.

Mr. Viswanathan also gave personal assurance that the amount for providing the food would be reimbursed.

However, Andhra Pradesh DGP, getting wind of Guntakal SP’s gesture, refused to accept to take the money for the food supplied as a mark of goodwill.

Mr. Viswanathan speaking to The Hindu appreciated the efficient work of Mr. Babu for getting such a huge number of food items within a short span of time.