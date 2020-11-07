A.P. police apprehend Coimbatore man in red sanders case

COIMBATORE

07 November 2020 03:34 IST

A team of police personnel from Andhra Pradesh on Friday apprehended a man from Coimbatore for alleged involvement in felling and smuggling red sanders in Kadapa district.

With the assistance of Coimbatore city police, the Andhra Pradesh police team nabbed Hakkim Basha, 41, a resident of Kaveri Nagar at Kuniyamuthur.

The A.P. police team informed Coimbatore city police that Basha aka ‘Basha Bhai’ was wanted in several cases related to smuggling of red sanders in Kadapa.

Basha, who according to the police, did cloth business in Coimbatore for a cover, allegedly employed people from Tamil Nadu for smuggling red sanders from Kadapa.

An official with Coimbatore city police said that Andhra Pradesh police took Basha into custody for questioning and they were yet to communicate about his arrest and other proceedings.