A.P. Minister presents award to NLCIL CMD

Published - September 12, 2024 09:52 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLC India Limited (NLCIL) was presented with the Dr. Yelavarthy Nayudamma Memorial Award at a function held recently in Tenali in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a press release, Minister for Civil Supplies (Andhra Pradesh) Nadendla Manohar presented the award to Mr. Motupalli.

The award constituted in memory of noted scientist and former Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr. Yelavarthy Nayudamma, is presented to individuals who have made exemplary contribution in the fields of science, technology, and societal development.

